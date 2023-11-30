Incredible twist expected when Sir Jim Ratcliffe is finally unveiled at Man United

The never ending saga of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover at Man United has still not concluded, and there have been no further briefings as to when that will be the case it would seem.

Frustration levels amongst the Old Trafford faithful must be at an all-time high, though it’s hoped that the end is nigh.

If the deal could at least be announced before the new year, it could give United an edge in the transfer market.

Sir Jim is believed to want to overhaul various aspects of the sporting side of the business, and some big changes should be expected.

One of those is with regards to the sporting director role, with Paul Mitchell long thought to be the outstanding candidate for the job.

However, Football Insider note what could prove to be an incredible twist, as Sir Jim is apparently an admirer of the work that Dougie Freedman has done at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have seen a number of players blossom into full internationals thanks to Freedman’s initial work and subsequent tactical brilliance from Roy Hodgson and others, and it’s unlikely that Palace chairman, Steve Parish, will take too kindly to any approach.

However, when and if Man United come calling, he’ll only have a decision to make if Freedman appears seduced by their overtures.