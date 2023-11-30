Jude Bellingham shoulder injury could affect England’s Euro 2024 campaign

Jude Bellingham is currently dealing with a shoulder injury which could affect England’s European Championship campaign depending on Real Madrid’s recovery plan.

The English man has been nothing short of sensational this season since signing with Real Madrid in the summer, comfortably placing him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

But his season could be hampered by injury after dislocating his shoulder during a clash with Rayo Vallecano last month.

The 20-year-old has played for Los Blancos since but is reportedly still suffering from pain in his shoulder.

According to The Atheltic, Real Madrid is considering surgery to fix the injury with a source from the club stating that he will have to undergo it “sooner or later”.

Bellingham had to wear protection on his shoulder during his side’s La Liga clash with Cadiz.

Real Madrid teammate, Brahim Diaz, also suffered a shoulder injury with the club planning on him undergoing surgery at the end of the season according to the report.

Unlike Diaz, Bellingham is set to take part in the European Championships with England and surgery at the end of this season will surely rule him out of the competition.

Real Madrid will not want him to miss any part of this season as England are also likely to veto his exclusion from next summer’s tournament.