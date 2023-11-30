Juventus eyeing double Man United raid as Old Lady target out of favour duo

Juventus are reportedly preparing to try and sign two Manchester United players in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the Old Lady have drawn up an audacious plan to raid the Red Devils for both Donny van de Beer and Jason Sancho.

Erik Ten Hag appears determined to part ways with both players and the upcoming transfer window could be the time the Dutchman gets his wish.

Despite managing van de Beek at Ajax, Ten Hag has failed to give the midfielder the game time he craves at their current club, and with just 18 months left on his deal, the Netherlands international now looks to be one of the first names out the door.

Speaking recently about the possibility of him leaving the Red Devils, van de Beek, who spoke to De Telegraaf, said: “I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club. I think this is a healthy ambition.”

Juventus are believed to be on the verge of offering United a loan-to-buy deal for the 26-year-old playmaker.

Sancho’s time at Old Trafford is also over following a public falling out with the manager.

Interestingly, although the English winger has failed to live up to his price tag, United remain adamant they want a full and permanent sale, recouping as much of the £73 million (Sky Sports) they paid Borussia Dortmund for him two-and-a-half years ago.

Since the start of the season, the pair have failed to contribute to a single goal from five appearances across all competitions.