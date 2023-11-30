Arsenal or Liverpool? Kylian Mbappe has already decided his preferred transfer destination

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with top clubs as he nears the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, making him a free agent next summer.

It has long been felt that Real Madrid would be Mbappe’s next destination, though some reports recently reported that the France international was no longer a priority target for them, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland linked as an alternative, while Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is due to move to the Bernabeu for the start of next season.

This has led to fresh transfer gossip about Mbappe’s situation, with the Premier League now being more seriously touted as a potential next destination for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal or Liverpool for Kylian Mbappe?

Going back a bit to the summer, the Independent already provided some insight into Mbappe’s thinking with regards to a move to England, with the former Monaco man said to favour Arsenal over Liverpool.

Mbappe has long been linked with LFC, but it may be that Arsenal’s revival under Mikel Arteta could now mean they’re in a strong position to bring in this ambitious signing.

Mbappe would truly be the heir to the legendary Thierry Henry at Arsenal if they could pull this move off, though one imagines it might be beyond them financially.

Arsenal fans will now be dreaming of Mbappe lining up at the Emirates Stadium, and it would truly be a joy to see him up against Haaland at Man City in the Premier League – giving English football its own version of the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry we saw in Spain all those years ago.