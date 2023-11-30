Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe might be one of, if not the best football player on the planet, but he’s once again shown his lack of class.

No one will forget the images of him beamed around the world when Harry Kane missed a vital penalty for England against France during the 2022 World Cup final clash.

Kylian Mbappé's reaction to Harry Kane's missed penalty ? pic.twitter.com/vBkABLg59L — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2022

Now, in the wake of PSG’s Champions League draw against Newcastle, Mbappe has surpassed himself with his post-match comments that showed a total lack of class.

“It is frustrating because we dominated from start to finish,” he was quoted as saying by The Mag.

“They [Newcastle United] have nothing… We knew it was their game to have nothing… We needed to finish our moves better… We need to work harder in front of goal in games like this… We need to kill them off…We had too many clear chances and we should have easily won the match,”

Of course, PSG are by no means a certainty to qualify for the knockout stages again this year, and Newcastle could even slip in through the back door if they can win their final group game against Milan and see Dortmund overturn the French giants.

Eddie Howe will surely delight in posting Mbappe’s comments on the dressing room wall before the Milan game to fire up his players in what will be their most important match of the 2023/24 campaign.

Even if the Magpies were unable to exact a sort of revenge, they will know that they’ve done themselves proud in their first foray back into the elite European competition for over 20 years.