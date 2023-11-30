Leeds secure £100m agreement that should excite fans

Leeds United look set to expand and improve Elland Road after agreeing a reported £100m deal off the pitch.

Currently sitting third in the Championship, Daniel Farke’s side look to close the eight-point gap on Leicester City in first place.

The German manager was appointed manager of the club in July after they were relegated from the Premier League last season as he aims to restore them back to England’s top division.

Although they are showcasing exciting football on the field they are also set for an exciting investment off of it.

According to Football Insider, the club has ‘accelerated plans to expand Elland Road after securing external investment for the project’.

The plan is set to invest up to £100m into the expansion of Elland Road and take it from 37,800 capacity up to 55,000.

The 49ers completed their takeover of the club in the summer and have lofty ambitions to improve the ground with ‘money raised through share sales’.

According to The Athletic as cited by Football Insider, this could take the club’s annual revenue up to £400m.