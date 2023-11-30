Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph is reportedly set to leave the club in the January transfer window.

That’s according to recent reports which claim an ‘exit is on the cards’ for the 20-year-old forward.

Struggling for senior game time under Daniel Farke, Joseph, 20, has managed just two appearances for Leeds United’s youth team this season.

And now facing an uncertain future, the 20-year-old, who has just 18 months left on his contract, is thought to be heading to a new club.

Although names have yet to be mentioned, it looks like a move to the Premier League is out of the question for the young striker. Clubs in the Championship and League One, however, could offer the Spanish-born player an escape from his Elland Road nightmare.