Leicester looking to agree two deals ahead of the January transfer window

They’re flying high at the top of the Championship, and Leicester City are wasting no time in trying to get a couple of deals agreed ahead of the January transfer window in the hope it will push them on to even greater heights.

Aside from the odd game Enzo Maresca’s side have been in imperious form and are already 10 points ahead of third-placed Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion.

Whilst that’s still an achievable target at this point in the season, it does require all of the clubs chasing them to be relentless in their pursuit whilst seeing their own form fall off a cliff for a long enough period to be reeled back in to the dogfight.

Of course, every season sees a team effort from the players, manager and backroom staff, and all should be credited with the success Leicester are currently enjoying.

Leicestershire Live report that the club have recently placed adverts on their website for a Lead UK Scout and a Data Analyst, both of whom would report into the recruitment department.

Arguably, these two new roles will be of vital importance both in January and the following transfer windows as the Foxes look to earn themselves a spot in the English top-flight at the first time of asking.