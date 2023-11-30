Liverpool set key condition to pursue ambitious transfer of global superstar

Liverpool have reportedly made an important transfer decision as it has emerged that they would be ready to pursue the ambitious signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, but only if Mohamed Salah leaves.

Mbappe is attracting plenty of interest at the moment as he edges closer towards being a free agent, with his current PSG contract due to expire at the end of this season, with an agreement seemingly not close.

The France international would be a dream signing for a club like Liverpool, but it seems they’re not considering entering the running unless they have to think about bringing in a replacement for their current star forward Mohamed Salah, according to Anfield Watch.

Salah has also faced an uncertain future in recent times, though the report from Anfield Watch suggests it’s not actually looking that likely that the Egypt international will be leaving the Reds any time soon.

This perhaps means we can forget about seeing Mbappe join LFC, and it will be interesting to see what decision he comes to in the weeks and months ahead.

Arsenal could perhaps be another option as the Daily Record recently claimed the Gunners were alongside Liverpool in exploring the finances of this potential deal.