Liverpool set to make strong move for transfer of £45m midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a strong move for the potential transfer of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, in a deal that could cost around £45million.

The Frenchman was frequently linked with the Reds during the summer transfer window as they sought to make several changes to their midfield, though in the end a deal didn’t materialise as they instead signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to replace departing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Still, Thuram is being linked with Liverpool again now as Tutto Juve name the Merseyside giants as serious players in this transfer saga.

They suggest LFC could try signing the 22-year-old for around £45m, and it will be interesting to see if they do end up making yet another midfield signing a top priority for January.

Juventus and Inter Milan are also mentioned as suitors for Thuram, though the report states that it’s currently Liverpool leading the race for his signature.

Thuram certainly looks like a player with a bright future, so it will be interesting to see where he decides to go for his next step, but it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point in the near future.