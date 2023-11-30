Liverpool’s main hope for a successful Mbappe pursuit

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent and is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The sensational striker has long been expected to move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid, though nothing has ever been made official on that front and, given that he’s able to talk to any clubs from January, there is an opportunity for others to pitch for his services.

Mbappe would clearly improve any squad in Europe but won’t come cheap and, as a result, will only be available to a select few clubs on the continent.

Liverpool might not necessarily have been considered as a potential destination, solely because of the way in which the club have done their business over recent years.

Whilst the Reds have a squad packed with talent, they’ve never really pushed the boat out, with respect, and always got value for money.

A potential record bid for Moises Caicedo aside, deals that have been done with the Anfield outfit have always been with sustainability rather than popularity in mind.

All that could change with Mbappe but, importantly, as TeamTalk note, the sale of Mo Salah next summer could give them the funds they need to be able to make the World Cup winner’s transfer work.

Liverpool will want to at least be in the conversation, and then any move will simply come down to the player’s preference.