Fabrizio Romano has explained that RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda could be one to watch due to his release clause that comes into effect in 2025, as he also dreams of a transfer to the Premier League.

The highly-rated Belgian striker has impressed since moving to the Bundesliga this season and was in particularly exciting form this week with two goals away to Manchester City in the Champions League, though Leipzig ended up losing the game.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Openda is eager to move to England at some point in his career, though he also stated that now would be too early to name specific names of destinations, with a number of clubs scouting him as he continues to impress at Leipzig.

Man City will certainly know a lot about Openda now after he troubled them at the Etihad Stadium this week, and key figures at other clubs will surely have been impressed at how much of a handful he was against one of the best teams the Premier League has seen.

Discussing Openda’s future, Romano said: “It’s been a superb season for Lois Openda at RB Leipzig, and as I reported earlier this week, he’ll have a release clause worth €80m that only becomes active in 2025.

“It’s too early to mention clubs interested in him, but there is normal scouting activity going on, and a move to the Premier League has always been a dream for the player.”