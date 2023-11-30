Lukasz Fabianski backtracks on recent comments surrounding playing time

The West Ham goalkeeper has completely changed his tune after previously speaking out against his reduced game time.

Lukasz Fabianski has been the club’s number one since completing the move across London from the Emirates stadium five years ago.

The Polish goalkeeper was deemed not good enough for the starting position and spent a lot of time on the bench for Arsenal, he now finds himself in a similar position this season.

Former PSG goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola has nailed down the number one spot at the club, dethroning Fabianski in the process.

The French shot-stopper has started every single Premier League game for West Ham this season, much to the annoyance of Fabianksi who criticised the decision.

In an interview with Canal Plus Sport the Polish goalkeeper stated that he was left ‘angry’ with the decision and that he thinks he ‘should’ve been treated better in that specific situation’.

But now just a few months later, Fabianski expressed his willingness to play in cup fixtures.

“It’s a good challenge for me personally to play in the cup games.” He told WHUFC.com.

“I didn’t play in Europe in the last two years, so the role is a bit different and I’m looking forward to every single game.

“I try to do my best and play the best I can to help the team.”