Lyon have sacked manager Fabio Grosso after just seven games in charge.

The 46-year-old leaves his position at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium 11 weeks after he replaced Laurent Blanc.

Grosso’s dismissal comes off the back of a torrid run of games that saw the side win just one of their last seven games. The seven-time Ligue 1 champions sit bottom of the table with just seven points after 12 games.

In the meantime, the club have confirmed Frenchman Pierre Sage will take charge on a temporary basis.