Manchester United reportedly view Roberto De Zerbi as the ideal replacement for Erik Ten Hag.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Brighton and Hove Albion boss has impressed the Red Devils’ decision-makers.

Although Ten Hag is still in the Old Trafford hot seat, failure to turn the side’s fortunes around will see him plunged into further trouble.

Facing a group stage exit from the Champions League following a disappointing 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday night, and already out of the Carabao Cup, United’s season is once again likely to hinge on their league finish.

Their Premier League form, although decent at the moment, has been up and down since the season kicked off though. The 20-time winners currently sit sixth in the table on 24 points after 13 games.

And failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could lead to Ten Hag being relieved of his duties — the Dutchman’s time in charge could also depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans following the British billionaire’s recent 25 per cent investment stake.

Nevertheless, with suggestions De Zerbi has already done enough at the AMEX Stadium to be included on the Glazers’ managerial shortlist, Ten Hag would be wise to improve the side’s performances, and quickly.