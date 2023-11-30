Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at the performance of Andre Onana in yesterday’s draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Red Devils goalkeeper had a bit of a nightmare again for the club, who must be wondering if the player they signed this summer is the same one who looked so impressive during his time at previous club Inter Milan.

Onana has been really poor in most Man Utd games this season, and has looked particularly shaky in the Champions League, making costly individual errors in almost every game as Erik ten Hag’s side now look to be facing a big struggle in their bid to progress from their group.

Scholes has not held back with his assessment of Onana, as he said the Cameroon international looked like he made his defence and the whole team nervous last night, committing mistakes for all three goals and even making the simple things look difficult.

“He makes people nervous, he makes the defence nervous, he makes the whole team nervous. He makes simple saves look really, really difficult,” Scholes said on TNT Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “His positioning is poor. For me, all three goals are down to him. His technique looks awkward.”

So far this has proven a disastrous signing for United, but Fabrizio Romano offered an alternative take on the situation as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column earlier today.