Manchester United have reportedly got on the phone to try to resolve the situation regarding the potential transfer of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

The Romania international is being linked with the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham by Pro Sport, but it seems it’s the Red Devils who are really trying to step things up in their pursuit of the talented 21-year-old.

Dragusin has impressed during his time in Serie A and it seems he’s now being eyed by the top clubs in the Premier League, which makes sense as United are known to be keen on signing a top centre-back in 2024.

This has been reported by Fabrizio Romano before, with the journalist naming Benfica’s Antonio Silva as one of the names on the club’s list, but Dragusin could also be one worth watching.

Arsenal have a pretty decent number of options in defence, so it’s not too clear if it would make sense for them to make Dragusin a priority, though Spurs are another club who could do with making some changes in that department.

Despite initially making a strong start under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are now struggling and there’s surely space for another strong defensive player, especially as Micky van de Ven has had fitness issues in recent times.