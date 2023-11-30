Date set for Manchester City to face tribunal over 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations

Manchester City will reportedly face a tribunal in the late autumn of 2024 as they prepare for showdown over their 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

The reigning Premier League champions could be in serious trouble if they are found guilty of these charges, with Pep Guardiola recently responding to questions about potentially seeing the club relegated to League One.

It is not yet clear if Man City will be found to have committed any wrong-doings, but the Daily Mail report that they will start to have a clearer idea of their fate once the tribunal process starts late next year.

Everton were recently docked points for Financial Fair Play breaches, so it could be that City will also be given a very serious punishment, with all eyes on how this tribunal pans out.

The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have both come very close behind City in recent title races, so may well have a particular interest in seeing how this pans out, and if they end up being retrospectively crowned as champions for those seasons.

The alleged breaches are said to have taken place over 14 seasons from 2009/10 onwards, with Liverpool finishing just a point behind City on no less than three occasions in that time.