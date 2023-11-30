Manchester United fans were not happy with Erik ten Hag’s reaction after Champions League draw

Manchester United fans expressed their anger at manager Erik ten Hag for his immediate reaction following his side’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray.

The Red Devils must now win their final group game against Bayern Munich and hope that other results go their way if they wish to proceed to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Currently at the bottom of their group, a win against Galatasaray on Wednesday would’ve put them in pole position to finish second and it looked like they were on course to do just that when Alejandro Garnacho gave them the lead early on.

Bruno Fernandes then buried a long-range strike but the game descended into chaos from there after, as it eventually finished 3-3 after a thrilling 90 minutes.

After the full-time whistle, Ten Hag embraced former Ajax player Hakim Ziyech, much to the annoyance of United fans.

Erik ten Hag shared a moment with his former player Hakim Ziyech after Man United’s epic 3-3 draw against Galatasaray ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j77qk1HSf0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2023

“The team is at high risk of being eliminated from the Champions League, and he is smiling and friendly with his opponent.” One fan wrote on X.

“He’s so happy we are out of the UCL.” Said another.