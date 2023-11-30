Newcastle poised to land striker with 15 goals in 10 games

Currently sat in seventh place in the Premier League, Newcastle are just a little farther back from top spot than perhaps they’d like to be at this point in the 2023/24 season.

Just about a third of the way through the campaign, there is plenty of time of course for Eddie Howe and his charges to go on a little run which should bring them back into contention for the Champions League places as a minimum.

The Magpies have been rocked by injuries which have knocked them a little off course, with Premier Injuries noting that at the time of writing, Newcastle are unable to call upon the services of 11 first-team players.

It’s clear therefore that any suitable additions in January could really help the Magpies kick on in the second half of the season, and to that end, it appears that one of European football’s hottest striking properties remains on the agenda.

?? #Newcastle are still considering Serhou #Guirassy one of the preferred strikers to strengthen their attack. ? The ?? player – 15 goals in 10 appearances in Bundesliga so far – has a contract with #Stuttgart until 2026 with release clause. ?? #Transfers pic.twitter.com/i37Q7J3jc1 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 29, 2023

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Rudy Galetti has suggested that Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy is a preferred target for the men from St. James’ Park.

With 15 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances so far, it’s completely understandable why Newcastle would be ensuring that they’re part of that particular conversation.

Alexander Isak is back in the goalscoring groove too as his goal against Paris Saint-Germain this week proved, and he could form a lethal partnership with Guirassy who has a paltry £15.2m release clause according to 90Min.