Spurs considering sending 23-year-old out on loan in January

Ryan Sessegnon could leave Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims Ange Postecoglou could ship the young full-back out on loan in the coming weeks.

Sessegnon, 23, is currently ruled out with injury, and although his return date remains unknown, should the 23-year-old make a recovery before the January window opens, he could then find himself at a new club.

The Spurs full-back’s next destination will depend on Destiny Udogie though. The Italian powerhouse has a fitness issue of his own, and failure to put it behind him could see Postecoglou opt to keep hold of Sessegnon on a needs-must basis.

Ahead of his contract expiring in 18 months, it feels like a temporary switch between now and the end of the season, could be Sessegnon’s only saving grace.

Failure to find a way into his manager’s plans, either by impressing at a new club, or challenging Udogie, will almost certainly lead to a permanent sale in the summer.

Since joining Spurs four years ago, Sessegnon, who has represented England’s Under-21s on 20 occasions, has directly contributed to seven goals from 56 games in all competitions.