Recent weeks have seen Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for Al-Ittihad winger Jota.

In November, TEAMtalk reported that Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was highly interested in signing the 24-year-old. However, a recent report from The Scottish Sun suggests that Postecoglou is now reconsidering the potential move for Jota, with the manager still assessing whether the Portuguese winger would suit the Premier League.

Despite Jota’s eagerness to leave Al-Ittihad and reunite with his former manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Spurs boss appears to be deliberating the decision.

The Portuguese player scored 11 times and added 11 assists in his last season under Postecoglou, albeit in a lesser league. But it does suggest he knows what the manager wants from him.

Spurs are in need of more bodies, considering the lack of depth they have in attacking areas, and adding someone that has already worked with Postecoglou would be beneficial – rather than having to slowly introduce them to a highly-tactical system.

If the reports are true then the Tottenham boss is undecided on whether to reunite with Jota in January, after his terrible showing over in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad. He hasn’t started a single Saudi Pro League game yet, and in his five sub appearances he’s averaged only 27 minutes.