Ten Hag lets Onana off the hook despite glaring errors from Man United keeper

When all is said and done and the dust has settled on another disappointing night for Man United, the inquest will begin and doubtless questions will be asked of Erik ten Hag and why he continues backing goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian was at fault for two of Galatasaray’s three goals in Wednesday night’s epic showdown, and if he’s to be measured in the same way as predecessor, David de Gea, was, then Onana has to be dropped.

At this level, you can’t keep making individual errors that cost you games and still expect to have the backing of the manager and his staff.

Perhaps ten Hag is digging his heels in because he doesn’t want to admit that he’s got it wrong in terms of the players he signed for the Red Devils this summer.

Andre Onana has now conceded more goals than any other goalkeeper in the #UCL this season ? pic.twitter.com/RJfoaUeLrH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

The fact is, however, that Onana has already conceded the most goals out of any keeper in the Champions League this season.

Add that to his often poor performance levels in the Premier League and it really does call ten Hag’s own judgement into question.

“He (Onana) is OK. As I said, it is not about individuals,” he was quoted as saying by The Standard.

“Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it but it is always about the team.

“This team is good, all the players in the squad are good and deserve the best to play for Manchester United because they are brilliant players.”

His support of his players is to be expected, though people’s eyes don’t deceive them.

Andre Onana has already become a liability for Man United, and any more bumps in the road this season has to be the start of a process to have him replaced as the No.1.