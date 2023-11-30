Manchester United’s new director under Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be key to determining whether or not they decide to step up their transfer pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, with the transfer news expert explaining that Werner looks like an option for the Red Devils as he could leave Leipzig this January.

Man Utd have struggled in a number of areas this season, but it will surely be a major concern that the goals have dried up for Marcus Rashford compared to how prolific he was last term, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get going for his new club, and may be more one for the future anyway.

Werner struggled during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, but could still be a tempting option for United, even if it’s just as a relatively short term option to give them more depth in attack.

Still, Romano made it clear that a new director will be key to deciding if MUFC really go ahead with this potential deal.

“The situation is less clear with Timo Werner, despite my understanding being that United have asked to be kept informed on his situation as it’s possible he could leave RB Leipzig this January after becoming unhappy at the club,” Romano said.

“There’s still nothing advanced at this stage, and again the new director at Old Trafford will be key to seeing how this deal progresses, or if they pursue it at all.”