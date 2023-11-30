Video: Cody Gakpo grabs brace with unstoppable strike

Cody Gakpo grabbed his second and Liverpool’s fourth goal of the game as they beat LASK 4-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now qualified for the next round of the competition with a game to spare after breeding through Thursday’s game.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a sensational header before Gakpo doubled his side’s lead with a tidy finish at the back post.

Mo Salah then grabbed a third before the Dutch forward completed his brace with a thunderbolt into the top corner.