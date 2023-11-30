Video: Legia Warsaw supporters throw bottles at Aston Villa fans after Conference League clash

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Footage has emerged of Legia Warsaw fans launching bottles and shouting at Aston Villa fans after their Europa Conference League game.

Unai Emery’s side won the group stage game 2-1 thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Alex Moreno as they are now guaranteed a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Unfortunately, there was a huge clash between Legia Warsaw fans and police before kick-off which led to three officers suffering injuries.

Fan footage has since emerged showing a gang of away fans hurling bottles at a group of Aston Villa fans while they share words with each other.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.