Footage has emerged of Legia Warsaw fans launching bottles and shouting at Aston Villa fans after their Europa Conference League game.
Unai Emery’s side won the group stage game 2-1 thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Alex Moreno as they are now guaranteed a spot in the next round of the tournament.
Unfortunately, there was a huge clash between Legia Warsaw fans and police before kick-off which led to three officers suffering injuries.
Fan footage has since emerged showing a gang of away fans hurling bottles at a group of Aston Villa fans while they share words with each other.
The Legia Warsaw fans launching bottles at Aston Villa fans outside Villa Park tonight 👀 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/1HQWQUPTBa
— Casual Chaps 🇬🇧 (@CasualChaps) November 30, 2023