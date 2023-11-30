Footage has emerged of Legia Warsaw fans launching bottles and shouting at Aston Villa fans after their Europa Conference League game.

Unai Emery’s side won the group stage game 2-1 thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Alex Moreno as they are now guaranteed a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Unfortunately, there was a huge clash between Legia Warsaw fans and police before kick-off which led to three officers suffering injuries.

Fan footage has since emerged showing a gang of away fans hurling bottles at a group of Aston Villa fans while they share words with each other.

The Legia Warsaw fans launching bottles at Aston Villa fans outside Villa Park tonight 👀 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/1HQWQUPTBa — Casual Chaps 🇬🇧 (@CasualChaps) November 30, 2023

