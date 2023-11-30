Video: Luis Diaz opens the scoring for Liverpool

Luis Diaz opens the scoring from the Reds with a beautifully guided header following a pin-point cross from Joe Gomez.

GOAL 1-0 LIVERPOOL HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS LASK!! Goal from Luis Diaz!

The Colombian has doubled his tally for the season in the Europa League after this improvised diving header to put Liverpool ahead.

Now Liverpool are firmly in charge of their group, currently four points in front of second-placed Toulouse.