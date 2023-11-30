Video: West Ham book their place in the knockout stages after late Tomas Soucek goal

Tomas Soucek grabbed a late winner against FK TSC Bačka Topola to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League.

David Moyes’ side are now guaranteed a place in the the knockout rounds of the Europa League after their 1-0 win on Thursday night.

The Hammers must now battle it out with Freiburg to determine who will finish top of their group in the final game.

It was midfielder Soucek who popped up with another later winner, latching on to a cross and directing his close-range shot into the back of the net in the 88th minute.

A late goal for the Hammers ⚒️ Tomáš Souček is a man in form 🔥#UEL pic.twitter.com/6yvUgrfcBq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2023