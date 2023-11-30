West Ham set to rival La Liga giants for Swiss star compared to Jude Bellingham

West Ham have been heavily linked to Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari as they prepare to face competition from a Spanish side.

The Hammers underwent an extensive rebuild to their midfield in the summer after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a club-record fee.

They supplemented the English man’s departure by signing Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse who have impressed many at the London outfit.

But with Tomas Soucek potentially departing the club next year with his contract set to expire, they may have to dip back into the market to pick up an adequate replacement.

According to Italian outlet, Corriere Dello Sport as cited by TeamTalk, the Hammers are keeping an eye on Swiss midfielder Jashari, who has also received interest from La Liga side, Villarreal.

Currently playing for FC Lurzen in the Swiss league, the report claims that the 21-year-old could be available for as little as €6m, a snippet in today’s market.

Jashari has already made 80 senior appearances in his career while picking up two caps for his national side along the way.

Sky Sports Germany, labelled the Swiss international as a potential next Jude Bellingham, with many Bundesliga sides showing an interest in him last year.