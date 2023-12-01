13-goal star makes decision on his Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah has made a big decision regarding his future amidst reports linking him with a move to the Middle East.

According to François Plateau, Salah is keen on extending his stay at Liverpool and has informed the club about his desire.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League since the summer transfer window. Clubs from the Middle East even submitted offers for his services. But, Liverpool were not ready to sell as the 31-year-old is still an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

They had already ruled out the possibility of any deals in the upcoming transfer window. However, reports suggested that interest from the Saudi Pro League clubs was still intact and they might push for him next summer.

However, even that might not be enough as Salah seems all set to pen down a contract extension with the Reds. He joined them from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017 and has since won every major trophy with the club. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2025 and with just over 18 months left on his contract, there were doubts regarding his future.

However, the player is all set to pen down a one-year contract extension and it seems he is determined to continue at the Merseyside club. Liverpool had previously presented him with an offer but those terms were not favourable. But, with the player now seeking a new deal, the Reds do have an opportunity to tie down their star forward.

Meanwhile, negotiations over the new deal are expected to get underway after the end of the season.