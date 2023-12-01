Florian Wirtz has gone from strength to strength in the past year, with his eye-catching performances catching the wandering gaze of Bayern Munich.

Christian Falk reported that the German international will, however, come with a supremely high asking price attached.

It’s a reality that has annoyed the Bundesliga champions after the player opted to extend his current terms to the summer of 2027.

“Florian Wirtz is currently the hottest stock on the German market. At FC Bayern they were very annoyed that he had extended his contract until 2027,” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“FC Bayern really wants the player, but the new contract makes him very expensive. Leverkusen doesn’t want to sell him for less than €100m-€120m. This is also difficult for FC Bayern.

“A good player would have to be sold for this. If FC Bayern does not agree on a new contract with Leroy Sané, that would open a door for Wirtz in Munich.

“The player would like to take the next step in the Bundesliga. This means for the Premier League clubs that he is probably not ready for them yet.

“Bayern would like to bring him in later so that he would be cheaper then. But if another club becomes interested in Wirtz, Bayern would have to act.”

The clock is ticking for Tuchel

The 20-year-old has been a force of nature in the German top-flight this term, amassing 16 goal contributions in 18 games (across all competitions).

The reality remains that a figure of £86.3m-£103.6m will preclude most clubs from negotiations for one of Europe’s up-and-coming talents.

Beyond the European Championship in Germany next year, Bayern’s case for keeping Wirtz in the Bundesliga will surely only weaken, inviting foreign outfits into the transfer equation.

Thomas Tuchel and Co. will have to act fast if they’re to keep one of Die Mannschaft’s hottest properties on home soil.