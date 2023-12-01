Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has emerged a surprise transfer target for Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Stuttgart, from German giants Bayern Munich, and could be set to leave permanently this summer.

That is according to German outlet BILD, which claims that Palace explored a deal to sign him in the summer but ended up signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The report says that a move to Palace will see him earn significantly more than he currently does while Bayern will also benefit financially from the decision.

Alexander Nubel linked with a shock move to Palace

That being said, he decided to reject moves from outside Germany in the summer, preferring to stay in the country. Whether that changes remains to be seen.

The links with the goalkeeper are surprising since it is the last position that needs strengthening. Johnstone is pretty decent between the sticks and has recently signed a new deal to keep him at the club.

Palace are currently 13th in the league and have lost 4 of their last 5 games. They face 9th place West Ham next who have not been in the best of their forms either.