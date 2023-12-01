Boost for Ange as injured Tottenham man makes a significant step towards return

Tottenham are currently without Richarlison who is recovering from surgery for an ongoing issue, with hopes pinned on his return by Christmas.
Spurs shared images of the Brazilian striker’s rehabilitation at Hotspur Way, indicating positive strides in his recovery. The 26-year-old was out training on grass for the first time since his surgery which is a significant step towards a return.
Despite his struggles since joining Tottenham, Richarlison’s availability will serve as a boost for Spurs who are going to be without Son for a month during the Asian Cup in January.
With an already thin squad and missing key players like Manor Solomon and Perisic, Ange will hope Richarlison’s return will help him navigate through the challenging period.
Richy stepping up his rehab ?? pic.twitter.com/KskYvLV0ME
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 30, 2023
Tottenham’s January plans are gearing up for multiple signings, including another attacker. Jota, who has previously played under Ange, has emerged as a strong contender for a loan move to Spurs.
While Richarlison’s return is a boost, considering his form, Spurs need another attacker like Jota who can pitch in with goals during the absence of Son.