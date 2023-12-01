Romelu Lukaku reportedly ‘has doubts’ over a potential move to Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side looks to bolster their attacking line.

Currently on loan from Chelsea at Serie A side, Roma, the Belgian striker has partly regained his form after scoring 10 goals in all competitions so far this season.

But with his parent club seemingly not planning on embedding him back into the fold, his future is uncertain and his £200,000 a week contract is repelling most clubs.

However, the 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to England but this time with Newcastle according to Voetbalkrant.

With their squad currently going through an injury crisis and clearly lacking depth and experience, the club reportedly see the Belgian goalscorer as a viable option up front.

But the same publication, Voetbalkrant, has also made it clear that the player himself ‘has doubts’ about the move.

His previous seasons in the league have left a lot to be desired but despite his shortcomings, he has still produced respectable numbers

At the age of 30, he does not fit into Todd Boehly’s plans of building up a young side as they attempt to recoup a portion of the £97.5m they spent on him in August 2021.