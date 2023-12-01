Leeds United did not re-sign their English midfielder Adam Forshaw because of Daniel Farke according to reports.

The German was appointed manager of Leeds in the summer after the side were relegated to the Championship.

Upon arrival, Farke didn’t waste time in trimming down the squad as he reportedly said no to the re-signing of midfielder, Forshaw.

According to The Athletic, the German voiced his concerns about the player after his previous injury record and wanted to see how Forshaw looked in first-team training.

But the midfielder wanted the guarantee of a new contract offer first, as other teams had shown an interest in the 32-year-old.

The club did not oblige and he eventually moved to Farke’s old club, Norwich.

The Leeds manager has slowly made this team his own as he has also cut the playing time of experienced players like Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling.

Currently third in the division, Farke’s men are just seven points off second place Ipswich Town and are set to prepare Middlesbrough this weekend.