Erik ten Hag hails Manchester United youngster after impressive performances

The Dutch manager heaped praise onto Kobbie Mainoo during Firday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash.

The Red Devils face Newcastle at St. James’ Park as they look to continue their winning ways in the Premier League.

Currently the most in-form team in the league, Manchester United are coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 win away at Everton last Sunday.

But they failed to replicate that performance midweek after their thrilling 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul as they now sit bottom of their Champions League group.

Similarly, Eddie Howe’s side also drew their European tie away at PSG, with a late controversial Kylian Mbappe penalty cancelling out Alexander Isak’s opener.

Newcastle will be confident that they can hold off Ten Hag’s men despite their growing list of injuries due to their incredible home record.

Speaking ahead of the daunting test, the Manchester United manager heaped praise onto youngster Mainoo, who may feature on Saturday evening.

“‘His scanning, it always looks like he has time,” he said.

“Because of his scanning, he is running free and the scanning to see the options and then make the right decisions. He can delay, he can speed up and he makes the right decisions.”