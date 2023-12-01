Ex-Celtic ace eyeing Premier League reunion with Postecoglou at Tottenham

With the January transfer window hovering ominously into view, clubs, agents managers and players are sure to be getting themselves ready for what’s expected to be a busy start to the new year.

Tottenham Hotspur’s current injury crisis is likely to tempt Ange Postecoglou into the marketplace, and one player in particular is hoping for a reunion with the Australian.

During ‘Big Ange’s’ time at Celtic, Portuguese ace, Jota, was a consistent source of goals for the club, and one of the major reasons why Postecoglou enjoyed much success whilst he was at the club.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old is desperate to end his current hell at Saudi Pro League side, Al Ittihad.

Despite signing for them Jota was never registered by the club to play for them, so he’s basically sat twiddling his thumbs for the past few months with no possibility of seeing a moment’s action.

The issue for the player is that, apparently, Postecoglou isn’t sure that he would be suited to the demands of the English Premier League.

After starting so well at his new club the manager can’t allow sentiment to get in the way of sound football judgment, so Jota may have to look elsewhere in order to further his career.