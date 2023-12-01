FA Cup fixture postponed as English club faces FA Investigation

The FA cup fixture between Blackpool and Forest Green Rovers has been postponed after the FA launched a last-minute investigation against Forest Green.

The second round tie was meant to be played at 3pm tomorrow but has not been delayed.

Blackpool have put out a statement on their website to confirm that the game has been called off along with an apology for their fans.

The statement read:

“The Club can confirm Saturday’s FA Cup second round tie at home to Forest Green Rovers has been postponed.”

“This decision has been made by the FA due to an investigation in relation to a matter involving Forest Green Rovers.”

“Blackpool Football Club would like to apologise to supporters for the inconvenience this has caused and is disappointed to be informed of this news at such short notice.”

“Further details on the outcome of the investigation will be announced in due course.”

There are currently no details regarding what the investigation is about.

The club put out a statement of their own acknowledging the investigation, stating that they will cooperate fully with the FA. The statement read:

“Forest Green Rovers are aware of an FA investigation, meaning our FA Cup tie against Blackpool tomorrow is postponed.”

“We will comply with the FA in their investigation and will provide a full update to supporters in the coming days once the investigation is complete.”

Forest Green Rovers are aware of an FA investigation, meaning our FA Cup tie against Blackpool tomorrow is postponed. We will comply with the FA in their investigation and will provide a full update to supporters in the coming days once the investigation is complete.#WeAreFGR pic.twitter.com/ystTUrEqTM — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) December 1, 2023

Forest Green are going through a rough patch on and off the pitch.

They were relegated from League One and are currently 23rd in the table, and at the risk of dropping out of the Football League system.

Off the pitch, they have now gotten entangled in an FA investigation which usually ends up in a point deduction or a some sort of ban.