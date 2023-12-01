Juventus set to offer lifeline to out of favour Man United duo

The January transfer window can’t come soon enough for two Man United stars, both of whom have been sidelined by Erik ten Hag for what seems like an age.

Despite the Red Devils still struggling in Europe and only just putting a run together in the Premier League, the Dutchman has steadfastly refused to call upon the services of both Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

With regards to the former, ten Hag has been strong in his position that unless Sancho apologises to him, his backroom staff and his team-mates for a social media post earlier in the season which appeared to call the manager a liar, he wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the first-team.

Van de Beek, a player that was the fulcrum of ten Hag’s brilliant young Ajax side, has seen his form fall off the end of a cliff and just 21 minutes played in all competitions this season, per WhoScored, tells its own story.

Fortunately, help may be at hand in the form of Italian giants, Juventus.

As TeamTalk note, the Serie A side are keen to do a double deal in January to bring both players to the Italian top-flight.

As long as any terms are acceptable to the Red Devils, it’s difficult to see either player turning down the opportunity to end their United hell.