Liverpool eyeing up a move for 13-goal attacker

Liverpool are planning to bolster their attack next summer.

According to a report by Fichajes, the Reds are keen on having the 23-year-old RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda in their ranks. He has been in sensational form of late and the Merseyside club feel he could take their attack to the next level.

Openda made a name for himself while playing RC Lens in Ligue 1 last season. His impressive performances earned him a move to RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window. Since joining the Bundesliga outfit, the 23-year-old has scored 13 goals and has bagged three assists in his 20 outings.

His impressive start to life in Germany hasn’t gone unnoticed. Clubs from the Premier League are keeping a close eye on him and seem to be quite impressed with his work so far. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with the Belgian international.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seem to be quite serious about their pursuit of the 23-year-old. They already have a high-quality attack but are looking to further bolster it next summer. They feel signing Openda will make them more deadly going forward and it will give Jurgen Klopp more options to work with.

While the Merseyside club are keen on having him in their ranks, it won’t be easy to secure his services. There is an €80 million release clause in his deal but it will only be activated in 2025. As a result, if a club wants to sign him next summer, they might have to fork out in excess of €100 million.