Joshua Kimmich may part ways with serial winners Bayern Munich in the next summer window.

It’s a possibility that certainly shouldn’t be ruled out amid an ongoing impasse between manager, Thomas Tuchel, and player over his skillset.

As such, it’s expected that the German national will court some interest from Europe’s top outfits in the event a departure shapes up toward the end of the campaign.

“It cannot be ruled out that FC Bayern and Kimmich part ways. His contract only runs until 2025,” Christian Falk wrote in his latest Fact Files column for CaughtOffside.

“Like Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel has also questioned the player. Both coaches do not see Kimmich as a “holding Six”.

“FC Barcelona is very interested in Kimmich. If he comes onto the market next summer, some clubs in the Premier League will also look at him.

“Pep Guardiola is considered a big fan of Kimmich after having initially discovered and promoted him in Munich. The City coach appreciates Kimmich’s versatility as he can play in many positions.

“But Jürgen Klopp also knows Kimmich’s strengths, which would suit Liverpool FC well. The poker for Kimmich could soon be open.”

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to throw their hat into the mix, even for a player Jurgen Klopp is said to admire, remains to be seen.

Would Kimmich fit what Liverpool need?

The Merseysiders have found a reliable 2.0 No.6 to bridge the gap between the club’s first great era under the German tactician and the side’s switch to a more possession-based style of football.

By contrast, the World Cup winner is a superior progressor of the ball, completing more passes (70th percentile, according to FBref) and excelling in carrying possession.

That said, Kimmich is far from incompetent with his distribution (66th percentile for pass completion) and performs better in defensive metrics (tackles and interceptions).