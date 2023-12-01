Man United in very advanced negotiations for new centre-back

One of the major areas where Man United have struggled of late is in defence, and to that end, it’s believed that the club are already in very advanced negotiations for a new centre-back.

It’s seems clear at this point that either Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane will leave the club in January, and it wouldn’t even be a surprise to see both head out of the Old Trafford exit door.

Clearly, the cost saving on wages alone would ensure some wiggle room in the transfer market and with that in mind, the Red Devils have jumped to the head of the queue for Genoa’s exciting young prospect, Radu Dragusin.

Believed to be available for a knockdown €30m – the price of his release clause – a report from Romanian outlet, ProSport, suggests that a deal to bring the 21-year-old to the Premier League is almost done.

The outlet compare him in style to the legendary Serbian defender, Nemanja Vidic, a player that served United with aplomb for many years.

It’s expected that any deal will be concluded in January, and it will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag trusts the player enough to put him straight into the starting line-up.

Only time will tell if he’s able to withstand the constant pressure that comes with playing for one of the world’s most storied clubs, a situation that he’s not had to deal with at this point of his career.