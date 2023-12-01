Manchester United are reportedly keen on the VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

A report from Foot Mercato claims that clubs like AC Milan, Roma and Newcastle United are looking at the 27-year-old striker as well.

Guirassy has a release clause of around €17 million and it can be activated during this January transfer window. Manchester United are looking to bring in alternatives in the attacking department and they have identified the 27-year-old as a potential target.

The Bundesliga striker has 16 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. The Guinea international is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League if he joins the Red Devils.

Manchester United have the financial resources to get the deal done as well and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from the other European clubs.

The striker has proven himself in German football and the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League will be an attractive opportunity for him.

Manchester United have made a mediocre start to the current campaign and they will want to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification. They will need to improve the squad in January in order to do well during the second half of the campaign. Signing a quality striker should be a top priority for them.

Rasmus Hojlund has not been able to score goals consistently and the youngster will need more time to adjust to life in the Premier League. A reliable striker could make a big difference for Manchester United in the attack and Guirassy seems like he could be the game changer for the Red Devils.

He has a reasonable release clause and the transfer could prove to be a bargain if the 27-year-old can hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has the physicality to succeed in English football as well and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.