Manchester United are reportedly under investigation after serving ‘raw chicken’ to guests at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reportedly being investigated by Trafford Council after claims that guests at Old Trafford were served raw chicken.

According to reports from The Athletic, there were several complaints from people who attended an event at the well-known stadium that they felt unwell afterwards.

Manchester United have also decided to launch an internal investigation into the matter alongside Trafford Council’s.

This news comes in the wake of the expected arrival of British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to buy a minority take of 25% in the club.

This has led to many changes already at the club with Chief Executive Richard Arnold announcing that he will leave his position at the end of the year.

Ratcliffe is set to take over the sporting side of the club as fans hope that he can help take some of the burden off manager Erik ten Hag as he leads his team forward.

Manchester United have a crucial game this weekend as they prepare for a tough test at St. James’ Park against Newcastle, with hopes of putting the disappointing midweek Champions League draw behind them.