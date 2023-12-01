Newcastle are reportedly considering recalling youngster Yankuba Minteh from his loan spell in the Eredivisie.

Currently playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, the 19-year-old has seriously impressed both the Dutch fans and those of his parent club.

After arriving for £7 million from the Danish league in the summer, Minteh was quickly sent out on loan to last year’s Eredivisie champions.

But after a plethora of injuries completely ravaged his squad, Eddie Howe and Newcastle are considering recalling the youngster according to the Telegraph.

During the English club’s 1-1 draw with PSG on Tuesday night, Howe was without 13 players as 17-year-old Lewis Miley was thrust into the middle of the park for his European debut just days after the Chelsea win.

Although Newcastle did not insert a recall option into the contract, the club are still within their rights to call the player back since Feyenoord paid a loan fee.

But this could potentially damage the relationship between both clubs as they are reportedly seeking a compromise.

As things stand, Newcastle will go out of the Champions League if they fail to win their next game against AC Milan but a draw could send them into the Europa League.