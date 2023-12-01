Newcastle could recall young star in January to deal with injury crisis

Newcastle are reportedly considering recalling youngster Yankuba Minteh from his loan spell in the Eredivisie.

Currently playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, the 19-year-old has seriously impressed both the Dutch fans and those of his parent club.

After arriving for £7 million from the Danish league in the summer, Minteh was quickly sent out on loan to last year’s Eredivisie champions.

But after a plethora of injuries completely ravaged his squad, Eddie Howe and Newcastle are considering recalling the youngster according to the Telegraph.

During the English club’s 1-1 draw with PSG on Tuesday night, Howe was without 13 players as 17-year-old Lewis Miley was thrust into the middle of the park for his European debut just days after the Chelsea win.

Although Newcastle did not insert a recall option into the contract, the club are still within their rights to call the player back since Feyenoord paid a loan fee.

But this could potentially damage the relationship between both clubs as they are reportedly seeking a compromise.

As things stand, Newcastle will go out of the Champions League if they fail to win their next game against AC Milan but a draw could send them into the Europa League.

