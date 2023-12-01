Newcastle looking to bring 10-goal star back to the Premier League

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their attack.

The Magpies want to sign a new number nine, they want to acquire the services of a proven goalscorer and have entered the race for the signatures of Romelu Lukaku according to a report by Voetbalkrant.

Romelu Lukaku’s future was the talk of the town throughout the summer. He was linked with a permanent move to Inter Milan and Juventus but those talks fell off and he ended up securing a loan move to AS Roma.

The 31-year-old has been on fire since joining Jose Mourinho’s team. He has 10 goals in 15 outings. And, his impressive performances have forced Roma to think about a permanent transfer next summer when the loan deal expires.

While Roma would love to have him in their ranks on a permanent basis, they might not be able to meet the demands of Chelsea who are looking for a fee of €38 million to part ways with the Belgian international.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have entered the race for his signatures. The Magpies have done wonders post their takeover and are now looking to take the next step by signing a proven goal scorer.

Eddie Howe feels Lukaku could be a great fit for the club and they could push for his services next summer. Meeting Chelsea’s asking price won’t be a problem for Newcastle given their financial strength but they will have to convince Lukaku about a move back to the Premier League.