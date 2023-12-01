Newcastle United learn asking price for 21-year-old defensive target

Radu Dragusin has become the talk of the town ahead of the winter transfer window because of his impressive performances for Genoa.

And, according to a report by Calciomercatto, Newcastle United are keen on having 21-year-old centre-back in their ranks.

Eddie Howe wants to bolster his defence and he has his eyes set on the Romanian international who has gone from strength to strength since joining Genoa.

Dragusin came through the ranks at Juventus but failed to establish himself in their first team. He then ended up joining Genoa in the summer of 2022 on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old played a big part in helping them gain promotion to the top flight and on the back of his impressive performances, the move was made permanent last summer.

He has continued in a similar fashion in the Italian top flight and his performances have attracted a lot of attention. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been linked with the Romanian international.

The Magpies are looking for depth in the heart of the defence and Eddie Howe feels Dragusin could be a great fit for the club. He can help them in the short as well as long run. And, with three of his centre-backs already 30 or above, it seems to be the right time to invest in a young defender.

Meanwhile, Genoa want to keep hold of the 21-year-old as he can play a big part in helping them survive in the Italian top flight. As a result, they have set a high asking price of €30 million. But, given the financial strength of Magpies, they can pull any transfer at this stage.