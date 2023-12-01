Report claims 23-year-old PL ace is open to a move to Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in bringing Marc Guehi back to the club.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been doing wonders since joining Crystal Palace and according to 90min, Guehi is open to the idea of returning to his childhood club.

Guehi came through the ranks at Chelsea and made it to their first team quite early in his career. But, he failed to establish himself in the Blues’ first team and ended up joining Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021.

He has gone from strength to strength since making the move to the Eagles. Guehi has featured in close to 100 matches for them and has established himself as the mainstay of their team. His impressive performances have also earned him a spot in the England national team.

The 23-year-old has been a regular feature in Gareth Southgate’s squad heading into the Euros and he wants to ensure he is a part of the team that competes in next year’s European championship.

His consistent performances have attracted a lot of attention. He is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs from England as well as other top leagues in Europe. But, the player has no intentions of making a move in the winter window. He doesn’t want to risk his chances of playing the Euro by moving to a club where he might not be a regular.

Even the Eagles don’t want to part ways with the 23-year-old anytime soon. His current deal runs until the summer of 2026 and they are planning to offer him an extension with improved terms.

While the player doesn’t want to make a move in the winter, he is open to the idea of rejoining Chelsea. Thiago Silva will most likely part ways with the club after the end of the season and the Blues can go in for Guehi as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.