Report outlines Manchester United transfer approach under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United will undergo major changes once Sir Jim Ratcliffe secures a 25 per cent stake in the club. The British billionaire has been pushing for a minority stake in the club for a while now and he seems to be very close to securing it.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils will switch to a transfer strategy that focuses on homegrown players once the buy-out is complete.

United have spent millions on transfers every transfer window but despite that, they have struggled to get the desired results. Their big money moves have failed more often than not. But, it seems all this might change once Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over.

The British businessman might be buying a minority stake (25%) for £1.3 billion but he will have control over sporting decisions. The INEOS chief is expected to make major changes in important positions at the club and he will have full control over United’s footballing operation.

Ratcliffe has seen Manchester United dominate English football under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson with a core of homegrown players. As a result, he wants to reinforce a domestic flavour to United’s squad. He wants to ensure they have the best English footballers in their ranks and can return to their old glory days.

Since the departure of Ferguson back in 2013, only seven of United’s major signings have been homegrown players. And, given the kind of struggle they have been in. Ratcliffe feels shifting back to having a core of British players might help their cause. While homegrown players are often overprized, the British billionaire is still determined to stick to his plans.