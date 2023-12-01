Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyes £140m double deal for Premier League duo to kick-start his era

Manchester United’s new incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have big plans for the club once he secures a 25% stake in the club.

Despite acquiring a minority share for £1.3 billion, the INEOS chief is set to wield significant influence over sporting decisions including transfers, gaining control of the club’s footballing operations.

That is according to Daily Mail who claim that one of the first things he will do is change the club’s transfer policy with a focus on homegrown players.

Ratcliffe has seen United being the most dominant force in the league under Sir Alex Ferguson with a core of homegrown players. Since Ferguson left, only 7 of the major signings have been English. The billionaire aims to restore the club’s legacy by focusing on domestic talent.

The same report names domestic players, Marc Guehi and Ivan Toney, as two potential targets for Manchester United, who would cost them a combined £140m.

Toney is a target for a number of Premier League teams including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

He joined The Bees from Peterborough in 2020 and has made 123 appearances for them scoring 68 goals and assisting 21 across all competitions.

Meanwhile Marc Guehi has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the country making him one of the top targets for the likes of United and Tottenham.

Manchester United supporters are poised to welcome these changes given the disappointment with their existing transfer strategy.

Despite signing a number of high-profile European stars and spending significantly in recent years, the club’s performances have been underwhelming.